It is imperative that with the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic still raging, we keep our commitments for comprehensive polio eradication in Pakistan. This cause demands efforts at the national level because Pakistan is one of the only two remaining countries in the world where poliovirus is still present and poses a clear and present danger to the children of this country. It is unfortunate that despite repeated campaigns in the past, there are people in the country who remain reluctant to vaccinate their children and even threaten the teams which try to persuade them for vaccination.

The national polio drive needs support from all segments of society as a national duty and not as a favour to the people of this country. Up until now the coverage of polio campaigns has failed to eradicate this virus. To counter this we need 100 percent outreach to every child of the vaccination age bracket. We must also appreciate the hard work done by the women who go from door to door giving out polio drops, irrespective of the harsh weather conditions and the adverse treatment meted out to them. In areas where people resist the vaccination drive, it is vital to involve community elders, local leaders and influencers.

Though the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) has appreciated the progress Pakistan has made in fighting against the poliovirus, some complex challenges still remain. One is the availability of evidence-based social data and investment in primary healthcare. Pakistan has fared dismally low in all health-related indicators in the world and the nutrition level among the children remains alarming. This is also compounded by poor water and sanitation facilities in the country. The epidemiological data indicates that in sewage samples the detection of viruses has declined but still not fully eliminated. That is why the vaccination campaign is just one aspect of the fight; the others are improved water and sanitation across the country. The lower level of detection of the poliovirus must not be a reason for jubilation; it calls for even more concerted efforts by all. We have seen in the past that the virus appeared to be receding but then it surged again so there is a continued cause of concern. The government must make sure the fight against polio doesn't get hindered for any reason.