Pakistan confirms first case of Indian virus strain

ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Health (NIH) has detected Pakistan’s first case of the highly contagious Indian coronavirus variant just as the country was registering a reduction in infections and fatalities for consecutive days.

The NIH confirmed the detection of first Covid-19 infection with Indian variant (B.1.617.2) in the country on May 8, the health ministry said. The variant was detected from an asymptomatic Pakistani individual of 39 years age, a resident of Azad Kashmir returning from a Gulf country.

The case was picked through screening system put in place for international arrivals as he landed and showed a positive rapid test conducted at the airport. As per SOPs, he was quarantined at a government facility, where additional testing — PCR — confirmed the presence of the Indian variant of the coronavirus.

“The individual however, had only mild symptoms during the quarantine period and was allowed to proceed home completely recovered and upon completion of mandatory isolation with further advice per medical protocols,” the health ministry said.

Pursuant to the confirmation of B.1.617.2 Indian variant, the investigation team traced his family and contacts in district of residence obtaining samples, all of which tested negative for Covid-19. The NIH team is further tracing back his potential contacts during the air travel to rule out the possibilities of infections.

Appreciating the efficient screening and isolation system put in place for international travellers, the ministry has stressed airlines on strict enforcement of SOPs for travellers, including a mandatory test report from an authentic lab in the country of origin.

“While stringent screening on arrival continues to identify any further cases of the variant who may arrive inadvertently, confirmatory testing and quarantine are being implemented.

The Ministry has further urged general public to strictly observe the advised precautionary measures to stay protected from risks around them,” it added.

The development came as active Covid-19 infections were 58,878 after 2,697 more people tested positive. Fifty-six corona patients have died during past 24 hours.