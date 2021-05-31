SC to hear Siddiqui’s appeal against removal as judge today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will hear today (Monday) the petition of sacked judge of Islamabad High Court, Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, challenging the presidential notification terminating him from service.

A five-member larger bench comprising Justice Umer Ata Bandial, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah will hear the petition.

Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui had filed an application in the Supreme Court on April 28, requesting his case be heard at the earliest as he was set for retirement on June 30.

Siddiqui had challenged before the apex court the decision of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) which recommended his removal for misconduct as well as the government notification, which was issued on Oct 11, 2018, terminating his service.

The SJC had recommended Siddiqui’s removal as a judge of the Islamabad High Court for levelling serious allegations against state institutions, including the judiciary and the premier state intelligence agency, during a speech at the District Bar Association, Rawalpindi.

President Arif Alvi on Oct 11, 2018, had terminated Siddiqui after the SJC found him guilty of misconduct.