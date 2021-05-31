Will someone please take notice?

It is very disturbing to see that animals are treated so badly by many people but especially by those who have been given the responsibility to look after their welfare and treat them humanely. A heart wrenching video of a bear cub crying in a small cage to which it has been confined, has gone viral and animal lovers are demanding that someone should take notice of this cruelty.

According to the message going around on social media, the cub has been forcibly taken away by the Punjab Wildlife Police Department from an animal lover with a shelter home for animals who lives in Islamabad. She rescued the cub by buying it from an online seller, since its mother had been killed by hunters -- probably to show off a bear skin rug in their home -- and was caring for it until a proper environment friendly sanctuary could be found for it to be relocated.

Bears which are among the endangered species in Pakistan are caught and treated cruelly by their handlers who make them do tricks that they have been taught with extremely cruel methods. They are also used for bear baiting, a cruel practice where two males are made to fight each other. There was a law passed against such practices but like all such laws no one takes notice or they are not implemented by the authorities.

Before it dies because of the conditions it is being kept in or from hunger caused by distress, the cub should be handed back to its rescuer and the Islamabad Wildlife Department which is trained to care for animals in this situation.