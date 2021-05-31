Chess Federation of Pakistan elections on June 27

LAHORE: The elections of the Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) are scheduled to be held on June 27 in Islamabad.

According to the CFP vice president and international delegate Mohammad Amin Malik, the participants in the electoral process will be representatives of the four provinces, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, WAPDA, Railways, Services Sports Control Board, Higher Education Commission, and PIA.

The elections will be held under the watch of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Asian Chess Federation (ACF) and International Chess Federation (FIDE).