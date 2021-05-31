Favourites dominate as Wizard Afzaal, Codes Cracker claim cups

LAHORE: Favourites ruled the roost at Lahore Race Club on Sunday with just one upset seen in the sixth race during the 39th meeting.

As Codes Cracker claimed the Trainer Haji Mohammad Sarwar Memorial Cup, favourite Wizard Afzaal had little trouble winning the Islamabad Cup. Champion Of Mind, Bright Bomber, Jaidi’s Pride and Hassan’s Height were the favourites in their respective races and were the winners. But in the sixth race, favourite Mr Gondal was beaten by Dear One.

In the first race, Champion Of Mind as predicted proved to be the champion. It finished ahead of Finisher (second) and Jee Aya Nu (third), which interestingly were not among the favourites.

In the second race which was the Trainer Haji Ghulam Sarwar Memorial Cup, there were no particular favourites. And in the race of 11, Codes Cracker (first), Gifts of God (second) and Hassan Choice (third) took the first three places.

Bright Bomber lived up to the expectations, winning the third race ahead of Red Boy and Buzkushi, who came second and third.

In the fourth race, Jaidi's Pride as expected remained ahead, while Qamar Choice and Chan Pari beyond prediction were second and third, respectively.