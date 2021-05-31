More players leave as Sarfraz remains in limbo

KARACHI: After early Sunday morning issue when 11 persons, including Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfraz Ahmed, were not cleared to board the plane for Abu Dhabi, it was learnt that 12 people from Lahore were set to fly to Abu Dhabi Sunday night to feature in the PSL-6 remaining matches when they got the clearance to travel to the UAE.

A source in the touring party told ‘The News’ that 12 people from Lahore were set to go to the Allama Iqbal Airport where they were scheduled to leave for Abu Dhabi Sunday night via Gulf Air which will make a stop over at Bahrain before moving to the UAE.

A PCB spokesman later confirmed that 12 persons from Lahore, including fast bowler Naseem Shah, Mohammad Musa, Mohammad Haris and Amir Khan, were set to leave for Abu Dhabi via Bahrain in a commercial flight.

The spokesman said that of 12 persons, ten were those who were denied clearance for departure for Abu Dhabi on Sunday morning. The remaining two persons were added to the departure list after they got visas, the spokesman said.

Earlier on Sunday these ten people, staying in a Lahore hotel, had to fly via Qatar Airways at 4am but were denied clearance and were sent back to the hotel.

From Karachi six players and officials, including Sarfraz, were set to depart from Jinnah International Airport via Qatar Airways at 4am Sunday but Sarfraz was denied clearance. He had to go back to the hotel and was not happy. The remaining five players and officials, including Mohammad Hasnain, departed for Abu Dhabi on Sunday morning via Qatar Airways.

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council managed special permission for the PCB for the transportation of these 16 people who got UAE visas.

A well-connected source told ‘The News’ that Sarfraz was expected to fly out from here for Abu Dhabi via Gulf Air Sunday night.

A PCB source said effort was being made to send Sarfraz but it was not confirmed when he would fly.

As many as seven players and officials have not yet been issued visas.

The PCB, earlier, had decided to transport the remaining 25 people from Karachi and Lahore by a chartered flight. When only 16 people were given UAE visas the PCB opted to send them through commercial flights.

The PCB transported 202 players and officials to Abu Dhabi through chartered flights from Karachi and Lahore the other day. They are in quarantine in an Abu Dhabi hotel.

Late Saturday night the players and officials traveling from South Africa, including Herschelle Gibbs, Faf du Pless, David Miller, Rilee Roussuw, Cameron Delport and Pakistan’s all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz, reached Abu Dhabi.

West Indies’ Johnson Charles and Peshawar Zalmi’s head coach Darren Sammy have also reached Abu Dhabi.

On reaching Abu Dhabi, Sammy issued a statement, confirming his arrival in the UAE. “Although it was a long journey, we made it. Now we are waiting for the PSL to start,” said Sammy, the most successful T20 skipper of the West Indies.

The people in the broadcast crew have already departed for the UAE from South Africa. As many as eight broadcasters belonging to India have arrived in the UAE.

Peshawar Zalmi’s Sherfane Rutherford, Fidel Edwards, Rovman Powell and Afghanistan’s Waqar Salamkhel have also reached Abu Dhabi.