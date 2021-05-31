PCB chief Mani rebuts rumours of his resignation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has denied forwarding his resignation to patron-in-chief Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that these rumours were just ‘made up’.

Mani is in the UAE these days for the ICC Board meeting scheduled to be held on June 1 to decide the fate of the T20 World Cup to be hosted by India in October.

When questioned by ‘The News’ that former Test wicketkeeper Rashid Latif has tweeted about his resignation’s submission with the prime minister, he replied: “Made up by Rashid Latif.”

Later talking to ‘The News’, PCB Director Media Sami Burni clarified that there was no truth in such tweet.

“Mani is in the UAE to attend the ICC meeting. He is chairing the Pakistan delegation then how could he resign? These are all rumours,” he said.

‘The News’ however has learnt that the PCB has also approached Rashid Latif for spreading such rumours. “I stand by my story that Ehsan Mani has resigned,” Rashid told the PCB.

Independent sources, however, have told ‘The News’ that even if Mani had resigned, Imran Khan wanted him to continue in the office till the completion of his tenure in September.

“Imran Khan wanted Mani to continue working as the PCB chairman till the completion of his tenure or a few extra months to complete the pressing commitments in and around the T20 World Cup.”