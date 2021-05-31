close
Mon May 31, 2021
AFP
May 31, 2021

Naomi faces default if she continues media boycott

Sports

PARIS: Japanese star Naomi Osaka was Sunday threatened with disqualification from the French Open if she continues her media boycott, officials said.

“We have advised Naomi Osaka that should she continue to ignore her media obligations during the tournament, she would be exposing herself to possible further Code of Conduct infringement consequences,” said a statement from the four Grand Slam tournaments.

“As might be expected, repeat violations attract tougher sanctions including default from the tournament.”

World number two Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam title winner and sport’s highest-earning female athlete, was fined $15,000 on Sunday for refusing to hold a press conference after her opening win against Patricia Maria Tig.

