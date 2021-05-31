Brig Zaheer to be Chef de Mission for Tokyo Olympics

LAHORE: Pakistan Olympic Association has nominated its Vice President Brig Zaheer Akhtar as Chef De Mission of Pakistan contingent for Tokyo Olympics scheduled from July 23 to August 8.

His nomination was made under the directions of POA president Lt Gen (R) Arif Hasan.

Zaheer held the first meeting with POA officials at Olympic House Lahore with the federations, departments, organisations, officials and coaches of relevant sports.

The preparation, training and travel plan of each sport was discussed in detail. The Covid-19 measures and guidelines of the Organising Committee for the participants of the Games were shared with all participants.