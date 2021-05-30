Abducted child found dead

FAISALABAD: The body of an abducted child was recovered from a canal in the area of City Tandlianwala police station. A police spokesman said that seven-year-old Sabir, son of Saeed, was reportedly kidnapped from Chak 428/GB on Friday. His parents searched for him and also reported the incident to the police. On Saturday, some passersby spotted the body of a child floating in a canal and informed the police. Following the information, the police rushed to the spot and took the body in custody, which was later identified as Sabir. The police have shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem.