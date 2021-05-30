Old enmity claims two lives

MULTAN: Two people were shot dead over an old enmity in Qadirpur Raan area of Multan.

According to police, Ramazan Bobak, Haji Thaqleen and another man were moving in a car. When they reached in the area of Lothar of Qadirpur Raan, their rivals opened fire on the car.

As a result, Ramazan Bobak died on the spot and Haji Thaqleen and the other man sustained wounds and were shifted to Nishtar Hospital where Haji Thaqleen also died.

Relatives of the slain staged a protest demonstration at Qadirpur Raan and blocked Multan-Lahore Road and demanded immediate arrest of the killers.