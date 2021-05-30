Govt should relieve people in budget: Hashmi

MULTAN: PML-N leader Javed Hashmi on Saturday said the government should provide relief in the budget to people in the midst of inflation, unemployment and lockdown.

Speaking at a reception hosted by Pakistan Contractors Association Chairman Idrees Butt in his honour, Hashmi said the government should provide relief to people. He said the increase in inflation and unemployment has deprived the poor nation of sleep. It seems that the government has no concern for people.

He said the contractors are also in dire straits due to non-payment of dues. Their concerns should be addressed by the management.

Idrees Butt said steps should be taken at the government level to address the problems faced by the contractors and ensure prompt payment of dues.