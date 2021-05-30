Tax collection declining in proportion to GDP: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has said that in the last three years, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) govt’s tax collection has been declining in proportion to GDP.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said despite imposing additional taxes every year, the PTI government was lagging behind in tax collection. At the end of the PMLN government, the tax collection against the GDP was 13 percent, which had gone down by 10.9 percent in three years, he added.

He said people had rejected both the IMF budget and the government that brought it. He said three years ago when his party left the government, the size of country’s economy was $313 billion, which has been reduced to $296 billion during the three years of Imran Niazi's rule.

He said the purchase power of Pakistanis had decreased by 13 percent. During the last year of the PML-N government in 2017-18, the per capita income was $1,560, while in 2020-21, it has come down to $1431, which was a decline of more than 8 percent.

“For the first time in history, our GDP has fallen in dollars,” the opposition leader said.

Shehbaz claimed that when the PMLN government completed its term, there were 3.5 million unemployed in Pakistan, while during the last three years, the PTI government rendered another 5 million people unemployed.

“Today, the number of unemployed people in the country has reached 8.5 million,” he claimed and added that country's unemployment rate was at an all-time high of 15 percent. He said that in the last three years, the income of unskilled workers has declined by more than 18 percent.

“We have achieved a growth rate of 2.8 to 5.8 percent in 5 years. Inflation was reduced from 11.8 to 3.8 percent. Tax revenue was doubled from Rs1,946 billion to Rs3,900 billion,” he stated.