PHCBA elects office-bearers

PESHAWAR: Bahlol Khattak was elected as president and Qaisar Zaman as general secretary of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association (PHCBA) on Saturday.

Bahlol Khattak was a candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Lawyers Forum while Qaisar Zaman was a member of the Malgari Wakeelan.

Three candidates were in the run for the top slot. Khattak secured 597 votes to win the polls.

During the polls, Rahmanullah Shah was elected as vice president and Sajid Khan as joint secretary of the association. Rahmat Ali was elected as finance secretary and Kamran Ahmad as library secretary for 2021-22.