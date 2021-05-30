close
Sun May 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
May 30, 2021

PHCBA elects office-bearers

National

BR
Bureau report
May 30, 2021

PESHAWAR: Bahlol Khattak was elected as president and Qaisar Zaman as general secretary of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association (PHCBA) on Saturday.

Bahlol Khattak was a candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Lawyers Forum while Qaisar Zaman was a member of the Malgari Wakeelan.

Three candidates were in the run for the top slot. Khattak secured 597 votes to win the polls.

During the polls, Rahmanullah Shah was elected as vice president and Sajid Khan as joint secretary of the association. Rahmat Ali was elected as finance secretary and Kamran Ahmad as library secretary for 2021-22.

Latest News

More From Pakistan