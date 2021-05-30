SHO suspended for misbehaving with PTI MPA

PESHAWAR: The station house officer of Khazana Police Station was suspended on Saturday after cops allegedly tortured a member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from Bajaur during a police crackdown against armed guards.

Reports said the cops allegedly tortured the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA, Ajmal Khan, after an exchange of harsh words. The MPA took up the matter with the provincial government.

Later Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan and Kamran Bangash, advisor to the chiefr minister, held a meeting with the MPA regarding the incident.

The SHO Khazana Police Station in Bajaur was suspended for misbehaving with the lawmaker and an inquiry has been ordered.