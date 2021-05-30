Two killed in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Two people, including a man and his 11-year-old son, were killed in a road accident in Khairpur.
Reports said a trawler hit a motorcycle on National Highway near Tando Masti Khan in Khairpur that killed two people, including a man Manzoor Sheikh and his 11-year-old son Rehman, while two of his other children, Baby Gullan, and Ghulam Nabi got critically injured.