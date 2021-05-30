close
Sun May 30, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2021

Two killed in road accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2021

SUKKUR: Two people, including a man and his 11-year-old son, were killed in a road accident in Khairpur.

Reports said a trawler hit a motorcycle on National Highway near Tando Masti Khan in Khairpur that killed two people, including a man Manzoor Sheikh and his 11-year-old son Rehman, while two of his other children, Baby Gullan, and Ghulam Nabi got critically injured.

