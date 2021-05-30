close
Sun May 30, 2021
May 30, 2021

Demo against Israeli atrocities

National

May 30, 2021

PESHAWAR: Tanzeem-e-Pasban Pakistan, Peshawar chapter, staged a demonstration to protest Israeli atrocities against the Muslims of Palestine on Saturday.

Led by Tanzeem office-bearers, the protestors while carrying banners and placards chanted slogans in favour of Palestinian Muslims and against Israel.

