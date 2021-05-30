Demo against Israeli atrocities

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Tanzeem-e-Pasban Pakistan, Peshawar chapter, staged a demonstration to protest Israeli atrocities against the Muslims of Palestine on Saturday.
Led by Tanzeem office-bearers, the protestors while carrying banners and placards chanted slogans in favour of Palestinian Muslims and against Israel.