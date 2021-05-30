Public warned against indulging in illegal property deals

MANSEHRA: The Tehsil Municipal Administration has warned the public not to indulge in any property deal at various illegal housing schemes.

“According to government laws if anybody wants to establish a housing scheme then he has to get it registered with TMA but so-called owners advertised those schemes for sale without meeting legal formalities to swindle the money from buyers,” Danish Iqbal, the tehsil municipal officer, told reporters here on Saturday.

He said that his department had suspended work on all such unqualified and unlawful housing schemes and made it public in the larger public interest.

“According to existing laws the owner or the company running a housing scheme might transfer mosques, streets and roads’ land in the name of TMA but none of the notified housing schemes met to such legalities,” said Iqbal.