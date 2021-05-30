71 arrested in crackdown on arms display, land mafia

PESHAWAR: As many as 71 persons have been arrested in one week during the crackdown launched on the new-rich displaying automatic guns in public and spreading terror in the society.

“We have launched a crackdown to de-weaponise Peshawar. Actions are underway in all parts of the city against the groups and individuals involved in displaying arms in public,” said Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan.m “Our culture is hospitality, courage, loyalty and kindness and it should not be guns and violence,” he said, adding, “let us join hands and say no to this unlawful and senseless gun-toting culture.”

The campaign is proceeding aggressively after a number of complaints that newly rich and so-called VIPs were spreading terror in the society. Reports said many people roam in urban and rural areas of Peshawar and rest of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with dozens of gunmen in escort cars, challenging the writ of the state.

“As many as 71 people have been arrested during the crackdown in the provincial capital since May 23,” an official told The News. He added that 36 AK-47s, 22 Kalashnikovs, 25 pistols, four M4, one M16 and ten vehicles have been recovered from the accused during the actions.

“The cops also recovered police uniforms, revolving lights and wireless sets from the held accused who were using it illegally for the show-off,” said the official. He added that cases were being lodged against the accused under Section 15AA.

Many of these armed groups are allegedly involved in criminal activities, including land grabbing and crimes.

An official said that apart from the armed guards, the police have started action against the land mafia in the city, suburbs and villages of Peshawar district to give relief to innocent people being terrorised by these groups.

Apart from Peshawar, all the regional and district police officers have been issued special directives to go after the individuals who are brandishing automatic weapons in escort cars for the show-off in the urban and rural areas of the province. They have also been directed to take action against the land mafia and those who have fitted revolving lights on their cars.