Sun May 30, 2021
BR
Bureau report
May 30, 2021

Mahmood Khan visits police stations

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday visited the Khazana and Faqirabad police stations to inspect the lock-up and record.

The chief minister checked the record of the police stations as well as the lock-up and other sections. He also inspected the CCTVs in and outside the police stations. The chief minister directed the cops to ensure justice to all those coming to seek help from police and make sure that everyone was dealt with politely.

