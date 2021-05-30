close
Sun May 30, 2021
A
May 30, 2021

11 killed as van falls into gorge in Muzaffarabad

A
APP
May 30, 2021

ISLAMABAD: At least 11 people including three children died on-the-spot, while others were serious injured as a speeding passenger van plunged into a gorge near Muzaffarabad’s Zaminabad area on Saturday.

Police sources said that the van was heading towards Chakothi sector of Kashmir from Rawalpindi district when deadly accident occurred.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to an area hospital.

Our correspondent adds: The van was carrying 27 passengers. Four people died on-the-spot while five others succumbed to their injuries at Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences here, Station House Officer Kullian police station said.

