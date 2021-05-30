Premier agency has nothing to do with journalist’s torture incident, says govt

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said Saturday that the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had shown its complete indifference to the torture unleashed on the digital media journalist Asad Ali Toor.

In a statement, it said there was a contact between the Ministry of Information and ISI at the highest level, wherein ISI expressed complete disengagement from the recent incident in Islamabad in which a digital media journalist, Asad Ali Toor, was allegedly tortured. “The continuation of such allegations shows that the ISI is being targeted in the Fifth Generation Warfare under an organised conspiracy. The ISI believes that when the faces of the accused can be clearly seen on CCTV, then the investigation should go ahead. And strict action should be taken against those responsible,” the statement noted.

The ministry said that the ISI would cooperate fully with the investigating agencies in this regard, while the Ministry of Information was in touch with the Islamabad police in this regard and hopefully the accused would be caught by the law soon.

“Accusations against institutions without evidence should end. Such negative traditions are part of a conspiracy against the country’s institutions and the real culprits will soon be exposed,” the ministry maintained.

Meanwhile, Minister for Interior Shaikh Rashid said in a statement that a new video evidence has brought the law enforcing agencies closer to the culprits involved in torture on journalist. He said the culprits would be brought to book soon.