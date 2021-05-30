Feasibility study of Khwazakhela-Bisham expressway soon, says KP CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday said that a feasibility study for the construction of Khwazakhela-Bisham Expressway would be carried out soon. “The construction of the expressway is the need of the hour and a longstanding demand of the people of Shangla,” he said. He was talking to Minister for labour & Culture Shaukat Yousafzai at his office.

Terming the proposed Khwazakhela-Bisham Expressway as of vital importance for sustainable development of the area, the chief minister said that the provincial government was serious about creating employment opportunities for the youth by promoting tourism activities in Shangla district. Mahmood Khan added that the provincial government was taking pragmatic steps under a well-devised strategy to develop all districts equally and to bring less developed districts on a par with the developed ones. Mahmood Khan added that despite the financial constraints due to Covid-19, maximum relief would be given to vulnerable segments of the society in the next budget.