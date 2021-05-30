Pakistan reports 73 deaths in last 24 hours by coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 73 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 916 239.

The nationwide tally of fatalities have jumped to 20 680 on Saturday. So far 836 702 patients have recovered in the country. The Covid-19 Positivity Ratio was recorded at 4.42 percent on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2 455 persons tested positive for COVID 19 in the past 24 hours.

The death rate from the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan is 2.3 percent meanwhile the number of recovered patients of coronavirus has reached 91.3 percent. During the last 24 hours 2 236 coronavirus patients recovered in the country.

There are 4 083 critical coronavirus patients in the country, besides 58, 857 active coronavirus cases. According to NCOC Punjab province tops in the number of deaths from coronavirus and also in recovery of coronavirus patients, while Sindh province is on the second position. Meanwhile Sindh province has the highest number of active coronavirus,20 142 , cases. On the other hand the federal capital Islamabad has the third largest number of active coroanvirus,5, 981, cases in the country. The number of active corona cases in Punjab stands at 24, 432 in Punjab 5, 551 active coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1, 163 in Balochistan 1,478 in Azad Jammu and Jammu and Kashmir and 110 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The percentage of deaths from coronavirus patients in Azad Jammu and Kashmir is 3 percent, in Islamabad 1 percent, Gilgit Baltistan 2 percent, Balochistan 1 percent, in Punjab 3 percent in Sindh 2 percent and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3 percent. Till now 9, 960 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 5, 003 in Sindh 4, 043 in KP 755 in Islamabad 539 in Azad Kashmir 273 in Balochistan and 107 in GB.

Furthermore 338, 377 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab 315, 410 in Sindh 131, 775 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 81, 007 in Islamabad 25, 001 in Balochistan 19, 108 in Azad Kashmir and 5, 561 in Gilgit Baltistan. Pakistan has so far conducted 13 ,113,393 coronavirus tests and 55, 442 in the last 24 hours.

So far 285, 975 coronavirus patients have recovered in Sindh,308, 181 coronavirus patients in Punjab, 122, 181 coronavirus patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, 74, 271 patients in Islamabad 23, 565 patients recovered in Balochistan, 17, 091 patients in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 5, 344 coronavirus patients recovered in Gilgit Baltistan.