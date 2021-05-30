Key TTP leader found murdered in Afghanistan

KUNAR: Mufti Khalid, a central leader of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, has been reportedly found murdered in the Kunar province of Afghanistan.

Mufti Khalid, a TTP council member, was killed by unidentified person(s) while he was traveling, sources quoted the police as saying.

He belonged to Buner and was a close associate of notorious TTP chief Mullah Fazlullah, the sources said.

He is believed to be the mastermind behind the suicide bombing of an election rally in 2008, sources said.

He was also wanted for facilitating and planning the attacks on Army Public School in Peshawar and the Bacha Khan University.