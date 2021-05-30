Nazir Chohan booked on complaint of Shahzad

LAHORE: The Racecourse Police on Saturday registered a case against PTI MPA Nazir Chohan on the complaint of Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar.

The case was registered under Sections 506, 258, 189 and 153 PPC. The complainant stated that his life is in danger after false allegations levelled against him by Nazir Chohan in a private TV channel’s programme. Shahzad Akbar had lodged the complaint with the Racecourse Police Station on May 20.

Reacting over the development, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry asked the Lahore Police to take strict action against Nazir Chohan for using religion card for personal vendetta against Shahzad Akbar.

The minister on his Twitter account wrote, “Using religion card for personal vendetta is despicable. Lahore Police must take strict action against Nazeer Chohan MPA for using third rated tactics against Shahzad Akbar. Shahzad is doing his job. The state cannot function if it fails to safeguard its officials against such attacks.”

Special Assistant to PM on inter-faith harmony Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said it is against Shariah to target the belief of someone.

He said it was wrong to attack someone and issue wrong statement about someone’s religious beliefs for political purposes. He said the Chohan must apologise for his accusations.