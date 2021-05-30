Shehbaz must focus on uniting PML-N before opposition, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry while reacting to PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif’s statement regarding Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) stated that he should first focus on uniting the PMLN instead of uniting the opposition.

“The boat is in a whirlpool. If it comes out of it, Fazlur Rehman's shoulder is present for every anarchy,” Fawad tweeted on Saturday.

The minister said, “If the opposition is serious, parliamentary leaders should talkabout electoral reforms instead of squabbling like the PDM.” Fawad said the opponents of electronic voting wanted to promote a rigged system, contrary to their statements.

“The opposition does not want to talk to the government about electoral reforms and also wants electoral reforms. The opposition is confused, frustrated and dispersed, their direction and intentions are conflicting,” he said. The opposition parties, he advised, should focus on constructive and positive activities instead of rallies. He said that the opposition's departure from electoral reforms indicated a contradiction in their position.

“The government has repeatedly invited the opposition to come and talk about electoral reforms in Parliament. There is a clear contradiction in the PDM, one faction wants to hold a rally, the other gives a statement of dialogue within the Parliament,” he contended.