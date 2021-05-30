A new challenge requires cautious approach from management

Islamabad : Mucormycosis, a rare but potentially fatal infection also known as the black fungus has been reported among several thousand people around the globe, mostly among diabetics recovering or having recovered from COVID-19. It has emerged as a new challenge for those managing coronavirus illness as it has a fatality rate of well over 50 per cent.

India has already started facing the problem as well over 500 patients have so far been diagnosed with black fungus only in one city, New Delhi while several states in the neighbouring country have declared the infection an epidemic.

The symptoms of the disease include blackening or discoloration over the nose, blurred vision, chest pains, breathing difficulties and coughing up blood. A little attention has so far been given to the problem in Pakistan.

Black fungus or mucormycosis, caused by either Rhizopus or Mucor species belonging to a group of Mucoromycotina is one of the common and life-threatening fungal infection coming along with COVID-19 said Professor of Pathology and Consultant Microbiologist at Al-Nafees Medical College Islamabad Dr. Humaira Zafar while talking to ‘The News’.

She said that many Indian studies are highlighting its association with COVID, in both acute-phase or even among recovered patients. A key factor for association between COVID-19 and mucormycosis is the decreased immunity though supplemented factors include prolonged hospital stays especially in ICUs, prolong oxygen via an oxygen mask, or ventilator, use of steroids, anti-viral drugs like remdesivir, and above all use of life-saving immunomodulatory drug, tocilizumab, she said.

She, however, added that none of these can be avoided for COVID management. “This is because risks and benefits used to be weighed for every choice of management.”

She explained that ‘black fungus’ is called such because of specific pathogenesis events, which result in the blackening of involved cells and tissues. This fungal infection can be acquired by inhalation of fungal spores from the air or direct inoculation into ulcerated skin or inner layers of the gastrointestinal tract, she said.

After entering into the body, the fungi destroy blood vessels, and penetrate into deeper layers of the body, ultimately entering the bones. The infection usually spreads to the facial sinuses, eye orbits, layers of the brain, and brain itself, within three days to four weeks’ time, she said.

She added that the reported mortality rate ranges from 50 to 80 per cent especially for intraorbital or intracranial complications.

She said to avoid losses, signs and symptoms including sinus pain, nasal stuffiness, black or bloody nasal discharge, persistent headache, fever, double vision, blurring of vision, abnormal bulging of eyeballs, jaw or dental pain, non-healing ulcers of the palate, any neurological deficit, or infection of facial skull bones should be given serious attention. “Presence of any of these symptoms must be taken care of by the consulting physician.”

She explained that the diagnosis can easily be established by taking nasal swabs, samples from affected tissue, or tissue biopsy. The usually available tests include staining of the sample by potassium hydroxide or periodic acid Schiff, fungal cultures, ELISA and PCR studies, she said.

Professor Humaira said CT scan and MRI will be helpful to identify the extent of ‘black fungus’ infection. As soon as the diagnosis confirms, aggressive management options with a combination of injectable anti-fungal and surgical debridement should be used to stop the spread of infection, she said.

She believes that though so far in Pakistan very few cases of black fungus are reported, yet truly a threat for the worsening situation can be there. Therefore, besides a vigilant approach by health care workers, the community should be well aware of this coexisting condition.

A vigilant approach for early assessment of the symptoms, early case recognition by clinicians, and timely management of ‘black fungus’ or mucormycosis is the only way out to combat this dangerous co-infection, she said.

She requested the health care policy makers in the government to provide updated protocols for this co-existing infection. “This will be helpful to reduce the miseries of COVID patients,” she said.