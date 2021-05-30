Railway land retrieved

LAHORE : Railways on Saturday launched an operation to remove encroachments from the railways land.

On the directives of Railways Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Nasir Khalili, an anti-encroachment operation was carried out against squatters of railways land at Mandi Ahmadabad Railway Station and retrieved almost three kanals of commercial and one and a half kanals of residential lands from the land mafia. The market value of the land is Rs335,000,00. Apart from Railways personnel and Railways police, local district police took part in the anti-encroachment operation. Around 125 illegal shops were sealed at the station.