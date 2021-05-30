close
Sun May 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2021

Railway land retrieved

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2021

LAHORE : Railways on Saturday launched an operation to remove encroachments from the railways land.

On the directives of Railways Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Nasir Khalili, an anti-encroachment operation was carried out against squatters of railways land at Mandi Ahmadabad Railway Station and retrieved almost three kanals of commercial and one and a half kanals of residential lands from the land mafia. The market value of the land is Rs335,000,00. Apart from Railways personnel and Railways police, local district police took part in the anti-encroachment operation. Around 125 illegal shops were sealed at the station.

Latest News

More From Lahore