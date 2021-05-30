close
Sun May 30, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2021

Wasa officers promoted

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2021

LAHORE : Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) distributed promotion letters among five officers here on Saturday.

The promotion letters were distributed by Managing Director Wasa Syed Zahid Aziz in a ceremony held at Wasa head office. DMD (FA&R) M Tanveer and Director Admin M Irfan were also present at the occasion. Officers promoted from Grade 17 to 18 included Hafiz Raheel Ashraf, Syed Khan, M Siddique, Bilal Shah and Shoaib Khan. MD Wasa congratulated the promoted officers and said that all officers will continue to work on their current postings.

