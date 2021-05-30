PLRA’s revenue enjoys upward trend

LAHORE : According to the data provided by the Finance Wing of the Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA), the revenue of the authority has increased by 25% over the previous financial year.

A total of Rs 9.5 billion has been deposited in the exchequer so far in the current financial year from the collection of government fees for online issuance and confirmation of mutation from 152 Land Record Centers, 60 Legal Centers and 20 Mobile Land Record Centers across Punjab. That's 2.5 billion more than last year. While 1.6 billion has been collected in the authority account in terms of service charges. The PLRA Board had set a revenue target of Rs 1.6 billion for the Authority for the current financial year which has been achieved in just 10 months. In the last financial year, PLRA collected Rs 1.1 billion in service charges. In addition, there has been a significant increase in the collection of government taxes, including FBR and local government, and in the first three financial quarters, the same amount of revenue has been collected as in the previous full financial year. The DG Punjab Land Record Authority said that Punjab Land Record Authority believes in indiscrimination of punishment in accordance with the legal requirements. Uninterrupted and easy provision of services to the people is being ensured.