Webinar organised to enhance awareness about sports injuries

LAHORE : Sports Board Punjab conducted a webinar to enhance the awareness of provincial coaches, trainers and sports officers about sports injuries and return to play after injury at National Hockey Stadium the other day.

Assistant Prof Orthopaedic, Jinnah Hospital Dr Amir Sohail delivered the lecture during the sports webinar. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Chand Perveen and Assistant Director Raees ur Rehman were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the webinar, Dr Amir Sohail said that ‘Return to Play’ is the process an injured athlete goes through in order to make a safe resume to his sports competition. “The occurrence of an injury is a routine work in sports world and the basic objective of this webinar is to equip our sports officers, coaches and trainers with the essential knowledge about sports injuries and their treatment. Through this webinar our sports officers, coaches and trainers could be able to handle any kind of medical emergency in the field in an adequate manner and keep their players physically fit and active,” he maintained.

Dr Amir Sohail said quick response to injury is very important and only a qualified, well-trained and sensible coach or trainer can assess the gravity of an injury. “A quality coach must follow the six basic steps such as immobilization, range of motion, basic strength, balance, speed, power and agility, partial and full return to play for an injured athlete to make a return to active sports activities”.

He shared useful knowledge about shoulder, elbow, knee, ankle, tennis elbow injuries through slides and video clips. “The coaches, trainers and team physicians must give special attention to shoulder dislocation, elbow and knee injuries of players because these are very common in sports”.

Elaborating partial and full return to play, Dr Amir said in partial return to play, a coach allowed his half-fit player to feature in only limited activities and exercises while in full return to play, an athlete is released to participate in all practices and competitions without any limitation and restriction.

After the webinar, Dr Amir also had a meeting with DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh who also presented a souvenir to Dr Amir Sohail on this occasion.