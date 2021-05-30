Main accused of PPSC paper leak scam granted bail

LAHORE : An Anti-Corruption court on Saturday granted bail to the main accused of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) paper leak scam namely Zeeshan. The bail was granted by the Anti-Corruption court judge Sohaib Ahmad Rumi on the submission of surety bonds of Rs 2,00,000.

The accused contended in his bail petition that he is innocent and is ready to cooperate with the investigators in all manners. As per claims of the Anti-Corruption Establishment, Usman was the head of the gang which was busted on January 2, 2021, through an ACE-led sting operation hours before the paper for various posts in the Punjab Revenue Department including the most lucrative post of tehsildar was scheduled to be held. During investigations, the gang members had confessed that they had not only leaked the paper for the post of tehsildar but also the papers for 11 other exams, including for the post of lecturer. Resultantly, PPSC had cancelled all the 12 leaked papers and halted recruitment process on those vacancies accordingly. Usman’s other accomplices were Bahawalpur region head of PPSC Furqan and others.