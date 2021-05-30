21 fire rescuers given training

LAHORE : The second training of trainer course for 21 participants from different districts of Punjab to establish Rescue Cadet Corps (RCC) in colleges concluded at Emergency Services Academy (ESA) here on Saturday.

A closing ceremony was held at the Safety Wing of Emergency Services Academy to appreciate and encourage the trainers on successful completion of the course and discuss the implementation of RCC programme in all colleges of Punjab.

Twenty-one fire rescuers were trained in the two-week long training course on basic life support, first aid, fire emergencies, fire safety road safety, health and hygiene, community watch, kitchen gardening and plantation.

Addressing the course participants, DG Rescue Services congratulated rescuers of the 2nd batch on completion of the RCC trainers course.

He appealed to the citizens to register themselves to become rescue scout and member of RCC and get online training for the management of emergencies and safety promotion. He appreciated the team of instructors for organising the course.