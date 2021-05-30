Hot, dry weather forecast

LAHORE Hot and dry weather with hazy conditions was observed in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that hot and dry weather was likely to prevail over most parts of the country while very hot and dry in central and lower plain areas. They further predicted that rain-wind-thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi and Noorpurthal where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore it was 42.7°C and minimum was 28.4°C.