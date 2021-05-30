PU extends date for affiliation

LAHORE : The Punjab University (PU) administration has extended the last date for submission of applications with complete documents regarding grant of affiliation/extension in affiliation/addition in affiliation and increase in intake for the academic session 2021-2022 by June 15, 2021.

According to a press release, the previous date was May 31, 2021. However, due to current situation of COVID-19, the PU administration has extended the date till June 15, 2021. Therefore, all the public and private sector colleges located within the territorial jurisdiction of the university have been informed to apply accordingly within due date.