Colleges reopen tomorrow

LAHORE : Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab on Saturday announced that all public and private colleges across the province, except for Khanewal and Rahimyar Khan districts, will reopen from May 31, 2021.

The colleges would reopen on staggered attendance basis i.e, 50 percent attendance on alternate days. The colleges have also been directed to ensure the observance and compliance of COVID-19 SOPs in letter and spirit. “All concerned authorities will further ensure the vaccination of all teaching and non-teaching staff for COVID-19 till June 5, 2021,” further reads the notification issued in this regard.