20,000-ton waste removed in cleanliness drive

LAHORE : On the directions of the chief minister, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) continues its cleanliness operation under 'Khidmat Aap ki Dehleez Per' sanitation week for the third day.

LWMC CEO said on Saturday that the department made special cleanliness services across the city. In connection with the sanitation week, LWMC lifted more than 20,000 tons of solid waste from the city till now. The CEO said LWMC was doing its best to make this operation successful and ensure timely lifting of waste. In this regard special cleanliness arrangements were made around all mosques and educational institutes of the city. The CEO stated that the department was working effectively and using all its resources to provide exceptional cleanliness services to every nook and corner of the city.

He added the company was ensuring timely lifting of solid waste and urged the citizens to cooperate with company to achieve the objective of Clean Lahore.