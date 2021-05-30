PR meeting on public-private partnership

LAHORE : A meeting at railway headquarters has decided that the interests of companies joining under public-private partnership will be taken into consideration to avoid any ambiguity.

Railways Secretary/Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani on Saturday chaired the meeting. Senior officers had a discussion with the chairman on outsourcing of freight trains under public-private partnership.

It was decided that all efforts will be made to increase revenue of railways. The meeting discussed issues related to scrap sales and Hayat Regency.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmed Memon, Additional General Manager Traffic Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, Adviser Business Development Farooq Haider Sheikh, DG Planning Ministry of Railways Amir Ali Baloch, Chief Marketing Manager Kashif Rashid Yousafani and other senior officials.