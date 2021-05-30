‘Medics serving humanity by risking their own lives’

LAHORE : PostGraduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Al-freed Zafar said that it was due to spreading awareness among the people through media and these joint efforts helped the nation to come out of this difficult situation.

After the help and support of Allah Almighty, the medical professionals have maintained the spirit of service to the suffering humanity by risking their own lives even during the dangerous epidemic which will be also maintained in the future as well, he added and further said that by the grace of Allah Almighty and the above mentioned efforts we are leading to a significant reduction in the rate of corona cases but the current struggle has to be maintained which need our continuous endeavors in this regard.

These views were expressed by Prof. Al-freed Zafar on the occasion of receiving a donation of one thousand Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits from CEO of a private company for front line workers who are serving the COVID-19 patients at Lahore General Hospital. He has appreciated this gesture. He added that during corona epidemic apart from Government the cooperation of philanthropists is remember able which shows that our nation has much spirit of sharing grief of others.

Principal PGMI said that on the directions of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, the number of corona vaccination centers have been increased across the province so that people may be vaccinated without any problem. Therefore, the citizens are appealed to take advantage of the free facility provided by the Government to save their lives and the lives of others by getting vaccinated.

Prof. Alfreed Zafar thanked CEO and his company for donating 1000 PPE kits for corona workers of LGH. He mentioned that during present circumstances there is no shortage of people who spend their income on good deeds rather the Pakistani Nation is at the forefront of donating for welfare works. He further said that along with such efforts, we also need to take precautionary measures to prevent diseases and especially the need to educate the citizens about seasonal complications. In his vote of thanks, Chief Executive Muhammad Anas said that his company will continue to contribute for such humanitarian services. MS LGH Dr Abdul Razzaq, Dr Abdul Aziz and others were present on the occasion.