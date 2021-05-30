PUASA demands increase in education budget

LAHORE: Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PUASA) has demanded increase in education budget to at least four percent of GDP and an increase in PhD allowance in the province.

According to a press release the demands were put forward in the meeting of the PUASA Executive Council. The meeting further demanded to include Professors and Associate Professors in the grant of Disparity Allowance announced by the Punjab government and restoration of ante date appointments and time scale promotion.

Meanwhile the Teaching Staff Association (TSA) of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore also demanded approval of Technical allowance (TA)/Engineering Allowance (EA) at the rate of 1.5 times the basic salary on the analogy of EA/TA already granted to the engineers working in various departments of the government of the Punjab.

UET TSA president Prof Dr Amjad Hussain and the general secretary Prof Dr Asif Rafiq also briefed the participants of the meeting held in this regard.

All the participants showed their deep concern and unanimously demanded approval of Technical allowance/Engineering Allowance at the rate of 1.5 times the basic salary on the analogy of Engineering/Technical allowance already granted to the engineers working in various departments of the government of the Punjab.