Old woman’s house retrieved from illegal tenants

LAHORE : Faisal Town police retrieved a house of an old woman from her illegal tenants.

Some land grabbers rented a house of an old lady in Faisal Town and occupied the property after a few months. The accused tenants also threw the actual owner out of her house previous night. The old lady called at helpline 15 for police help.

Faisal Town police arrested the illegal tenants, retrieved the occupied property and handed over the possession to the legal owner. Police also discovered illegal weapons and fake documents of the property from the accused tenants.

425 CRIMINALS ARRESTED: Lahore police arrested 425 proclaimed, court and targeted offenders during this month.

Out of total 425 offenders, 201 were proclaimed offenders, 81 targeted offenders and 143 were court absconders.

8 KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENTS: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 902 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these RTCs 08 people died, whereas 998 were injured. Out of this, 582 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 416 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.

3,600 DRUG DEALERS ARRESTED IN ONE YEAR: Police registered 3,500 cases and arrested 3,600 drug dealers this year. As per a police spokesperson, more than 42 bags of hashish, 24 kg 930 grams of heroin, 17 kg of opium, 2 kg 910 grams of ice and 41,796 bottles of liquor were recovered during operations conducted with ANF and other agencies.

2471 SEARCH OPERATIONS CONDUCTED: Lahore police conducted 2471 search and sweep operations to date to maintain law and order in the city. Around 242506 persons, 57855 houses, 25539 tenants, 219 hotels, 106 guest houses, 97 hostels, 2179 shops, 118 churches, 31 mosques, 23 godowns, four railway stations, 50 bus terminals and 13 educational institutions were checked. City Division police conducted 518 search and sweep operations, Cantt Division 532, Civil Lines 472, Iqbal Town Division 351, Model Town 329 whereas Sadar Division police conducted 269 search operations in their respective jurisdiction.

Police took action against 222 accused persons for carrying illegal weapons and drugs and violation of Tenant Registration Act.

Man found dead: A 55-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Naulakha police station on Saturday.

Some passersby spotted the body of a man lying on a foothpath near Railway Station and informed the police. Police said that the man, yet to be identified, might have died of excessive use of drugs. His body was shifted to morgue to ascertain the cause of death.

Court orders case against Tik Toker: An additional district and sessions court on Saturday issued ordered registration of a case against a Tik Toker who was making videos with murder accused on the court premises. The police officials deployed on the sessions court premises arrested the Tik Toker, Rehman Ali and presented him before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Bajwa. Police informed the court that the Tik Toker was making videos with the murder accused and was harassing other litigants. The court after hearing police issued directions to police to register a case against him. Police shifted the accused to Islampurra police station.

Garment shops burnt at Shah Alam Market: Goods worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in garment shops at Shah Alam Market on Saturday.

The cause of the fire was stated to be short circuit. The fire engulfed many shops. Twelve emergency vehicles and 35 rescuers participated in the firefighting operation. Firefighters had to use SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus) due to smoke. Meanwhile, fires broke out in a factory on Katcha Jail Road and two houses in Kahna and Manga Mandi. No casualty was reported in the incidents. Upon being informed, firefighters rushed to the spots and extinguished fires after hectic efforts.