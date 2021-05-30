Pervaiz stresses collective efforts for economy

LAHORE : Former Punjab Governor Sardar Latif Khosa called on acting Punjab Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here on Saturday.

On the occasion, Rasheed Lodhi and Zubair Khalid Chaudhry, advocate of Supreme Court, were also present. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that in view of the economic situation of the country heads of all political parties should be on one page for betterment of the economy and they should play a positive role in strengthening the economy of Pakistan. He said that all political parties will have to take one stance for the progress of the country; only then Pakistan will progress and people will be prosperous. “Pakistan should be made strong economically through our collective efforts,” he said. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that the policy should be such that an ordinary poor man could breathe in comfort so that his pains and difficulties end. He said that major portion of population of Pakistan was spending life today below the poverty line; poor man is victim of great difficulties. It is the responsibility of all parties that economy be improved as such in the prevailing circumstances betterment of the economy should be common agenda of the government and the opposition. Acknowledging the political wisdom of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Sardar Latif Khosa said that all political parties should evolve strategies for providing relief to the people. He assured that he would play a role together in struggle for the economy.