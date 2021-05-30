Long-term planning needed to overcome corona, says Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE : In the light of the guidelines of National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the Punjab government has decided to allow opening of amusement parks and water sports under SOPs in districts with less than five per cent positivity rate of coronavirus.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid to review the situation of corona pandemic at the civil secretariat here on Saturday.

Punjab chief secretary, additional chief secretary, additional chief secretary (Home), secretaries of health department, commissioner and civil and military officials attended the meeting. Speaking at the meeting, Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said besides short-term measures, medium and long-term planning would have to be done to overcome coronavirus. She directed that a committee comprising relevant administrative officers and experts be constituted to formulate a full-year plan for various sectors. She said that the process of vaccination in the province is in full swing and more than 150,000 people are being vaccinated daily. She said the priority inoculation of four lakh schoolteachers would be done as the government schools are being opened in the province from June 7.

The chief secretary said food courts in shopping malls would be allowed to open under the SOPs. He said that the restrictions are being relaxed, keeping in view the current epidemic situation. He said citizens should make wearing of masks, keeping social distance and other precautionary measures a part of their daily life.