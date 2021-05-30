2 killed in Takhtbhai incidents

TAKHTBHAI: Two persons were killed in separate incidents in Takhtbhai on Saturday.

One Zohaib, a 35-year old only son of Riaz alias Khanji, committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol inside his home. The motive behind the extreme step could not be ascertained.

Soon after the incident, the Rescue1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Takhtbhai, for post-mortem.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

In another incident, a motorcyclist identified as Muhammad Said, a resident of Maidan in Dir district, was killed and his 6-year old son sustained critical injuries when a speeding dumper hit him in Jalala bazaar on the main Malakand road.

The Rescue1122 team shifted the dead and injured child to THQ Hospital for post-mortem and medical treatment, respectively.

However, the injured child was later referred to Mardan Medical Complex because of his precarious condition.

It was learnt that the deceased and son was on their way to Charsadda district from Maidan in Dir to visit his relatives but they met with a fatal accident in Jalala bazaar.