California to review case of death row inmate

LOS ANGELES: California will launch a new probe into the high-profile case of a death row inmate convicted of the murder of four people who has maintained for decades that he was framed by police, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Saturday.

Kevin Cooper was found guilty of the 1983 slayings in a suburb outside Los Angeles and was hours away from execution in 2004, when public figures from Reverend Jesse Jackson to Denzel Washington lobbied then-governor Arnold Schwarzenegger for clemency.