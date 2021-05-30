Six killed in Congo attack

BENI, DR Congo: Six people were killed, including a woman who was burned alive, during an attack blamed on the regional militia group ADF in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, sources said on Saturday.

The Allied Democratic Forces were believed to have carried out the overnight attack on a road near the border with Uganda, where the group was founded.

"ADF fighters attacked Kinyatsi, a village near the Virunga national park," said Donat Kibuana, local administrator for the Beni territory in North Kivu province. "Youths are angry with the security forces," the official added, without giving a reason.