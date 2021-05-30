Huddersfield looking to end dry run at Wakefield

WAKEFIELD: Huddersfield will need to break a six-year barren run at Wakefield on Sunday if they are to continue their climb up the Betfred Super League table. The Giants began the season with four straight losses before starting to hit their straps under coach Ian Watson with three successive wins but they have lost on their last five visits to Belle Vue.

“We’re getting there,” said Watson. “We’re still about learning and educating ourselves. “Obviously we’re really happy with where we’re sat but the big one is can we go four from four and really step it up and put some pressure on the teams above us and pull them back in?”

Watson’s men have been dealt a blow with the loss of inspirational forward Luke Yates to a one-match ban. “That is a big one for us,” Watson said. “Luke’s work ethic is phenomenal. I don’t think there’s anyone else like him to be fair but we’ve probably got the closest guy to him in Matty English.

“Luke works unbelievably hard — it’s only the players who play with him who see some of the work he does off the ball. He consistently runs for 100 metres a game and makes 55 tackles, with quick play-the-balls on the back end of that. There is the leadership as well that he has brought to us so he’s a big miss but we feel we’ve got players who can step up while he’s out.”

Watson has put full-back Olly Ashall-Bott on stand-by for his debut with doubts over a couple of his players and he will have plenty of inside knowledge on the opposition, having played two games for Wakefield on loan.

Watson also has another specialist full-back available again in Ashton Golding, who has recovered from a dislocated shoulder and will make his comeback with Bradford on Sunday. Ashall-Bott and Golding will provide competition for incumbent Lee Gaskell for the full-back role but Watson admits the former St Helens and Bradford stand-off will take some shifting from his new position.

“It’s probably Gaskey’s to lose,” said Watson. “He’s performing outstanding. “We always knew he would take to it. He’s handled it really well and gives us a different dimension at full-back. He’s a mature player now and he’s got that experience...”