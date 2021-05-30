Kiwis, India to play World Test Championship final in bubble

SOUTHAMPTON: The inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand will take place in a bio-secure environment at the Ageas Bowl, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced.

The five-day showpiece will be held in Southampton from June 18-22 after the event was granted an exemption by the UK government. Lordâ€™s was hoping to safely stage the final, but because of the coronavirus pandemic it was moved to the home of Hampshire due to the venue having on-site hotel facilities.

The Ageas Bowl was one of two venues, along with Emirates Old Trafford, to host England matches last summer during the pandemic. India will arrive in the UK on June 3 via a charter flight and carrying evidence of a negative PCR test, having spent 14 days in a bio-secure environment in their homeland prior to travelling.

Regular tests will be conducted during the period of isolation for Indian team at their on-site hotel and playersâ€™ activity will be allowed in a gradually increasing manner after each round of testing, from exercise in isolation to small groups and then larger squad activity.

New Zealand are already in the UK ahead of their two Tests against England and will transfer to their World Test Championship bubble on June 15.